superdown Delanie Mini Dress in Rust. - size XXS (also in XL) superdown Delanie Mini Dress in Rust. - size XXS (also in XL) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Lightweight lurex fabric with ruched detail. SPDW-WD1649. SDD2777 U20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.