Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black PVD top ring. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 46 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Delfin Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch 10109 3M BUIN.