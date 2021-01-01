Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Fixed black PVD bezel. Green (skeleton) dial with luminous green hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Edox calibre 85 automatic movement, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12.5 mm. Band width: 22 nn. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Delfin Mecano Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Delfin Mecano Automatic Green Skeletonized Dial Mens Watch 85303 3NN VB.