Delicate and Geometric Semi-Precious Mix Stud Earring Set 8pc - Universal Thread Silver

Add some variety to your jewelry box with the Delicate and Geometric Semiprecious Mix Earring Set from Universal Thread™. This set of earrings comes with eight unique pairs, each made with silver-tone metal with a weathered finish and accented with a semiprecious stone for an earthy look. The earrings consist of six pairs of studs in various shapes and sizes, and two pairs of dangling earrings to give you plenty of options — wear a different pair each day, or mix and match pairs if you have multiple earring holes. Post-back closures make the earrings easy to put in and take out, and nickel-free metal helps prevent irritation, even on sensitive skin. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.