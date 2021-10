These letter charms come in three different shapes that are meant to be grouped-get a set in your own monogram, your kids' initials or spell out a nickname. Crafted from 14-karat gold over sterling silver, the pieces in Madewell's Delicate Collection are future keepsakes meant to be layered and worn every single day (think of them as your jewelry BFFs). Chain sold separately 1/2" drop; 1/4" diameter Sterling silver/14k-gold plate Imported