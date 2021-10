This dainty-meets-chunky paperclip chain is a versatile necklace you'll keep forever. Crafted from 14-karat-gold vermeil, the pieces in Madewell's Delicate Collection are future keepsakes meant to be layered and worn every single day (think of them as your jewelry BFFs). 17" length; 1" extender Spring-ring closure Sterling silver with 14k-gold plate Imported