A dobby weave and a simple, sweet floral print add to the charm of this breezy and billowy midi shirtdress cut from lightweight and eco-friendly viscose. Front button closure Spread collar Three-quarter sleeves Side-seam pockets 100% viscose Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing Forest Stewardship Council(R) (FSC)-certified, ensuring forest management that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers