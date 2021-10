This platinum engagement ring that is worthy of your forever is expertly crafted to highlight the cushion-cut diamond's beauty and brilliance. The slim, fitted comfort band-detailed in pave diamonds-seamlessly arches up into the basket underneath the center diamond to form the brand's Forevermark Icon design. 1/4" square setting Sold by total diamond weight Color: I-J Clarity: SI1 Platinum/diamond Made in the USA Diamond Guide