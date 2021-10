What it is: A mysterious oriental fragrance. Fragrance story: Delina Exclusif is the full quintessence of Delina. Some will detect a suede-gloved, slightly milky rose; others a floral bouquet good enough to eat, with scattered delicious hints of peach, apricot and lychee. After an opening bergamot, pear and lychee, the Turkish rose takes on a veiling of incense and suggestions of burning oud before nestling into a soft bed of woody, amber and