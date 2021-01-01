Parfums de Marly Delina La Ros e Eau de Parfum

Delina La Ros eis a contemporary ode to nature. Inspired by young French ladies soaking their handkerchiefs in dew to moisturise their faces in the 18th century, the eau de parfum is poured into a frosted-glass bottle and whipped up with notes of Italian bergamot, Turkish rose essence and Haitian vetiver. Oh, and the eau de parfum is built with a base of bergamot, wood and vetiver. 2.5 oz. Made in France. NOTES Water flowers Peony Rose Pear Lychee Bergamot Wood White musk Vetiver. Fragrances - Parfums De Marly > Parfums De Marly > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Parfums de Marly. Size: 2.5-3.4 oz.