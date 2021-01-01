Delish Vegan Cookbook: Over 100 Creative Ways To Make Easy And Delicious Plant- Based Vegan Dishes Haleemat Gbemisola Author

The simple, easy, and fun way to start a Vegan plant-based diet and lifestyle. Vegetarian diets continue to increase in popularity. Reasons for following a vegetarian diet are varied but include health benefits, such as reducing your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Yet some vegetarians rely too heavily on processed foods, which can be high in calories, sugar, fat, and sodium. And they may not eat enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and calcium-rich foods, thus missing out on the nutrients they provide. However, with a little planning, a vegetarian diet can meet the needs of people of all ages, including children, teenagers, and pregnant or breastfeeding women. The key is to be aware of your nutritional needs so that you plan a diet that meets them. There is no single type of vegetarian diet. Instead, vegetarian eating patterns usually fall into the following groups:• The vegan diet: which excludes all meat and animal products• The Lacto vegetarian diet: which includes plant foods plus dairy products• The Lacto-Ovo vegetarian diet: which includes both dairy products and eggs according to dieticians, vegan food is one of the possible ways to a healthy lifestyle if you follow a few key steps as following:• Begin with a plant-based protein, such as beans, nuts, tofu, or lentils• Build your meal using veggies fruits, healthy fats like avocado, and good starches like brown rice, quinoa, or potatoes.• Limiting saturated fats, trans fats, added sugar, and salt. The Delish Vegan Cookbook includes:• Over 100 Plant-based Recipes: From Gluten-Free Banana French Toast, Loaded Taco French Fries With Roasted Chickpeas, PB Chocolate Bars to Banana Nut Smoothie.• 10 Tips: Healthy Eating For Vegetarian: A vegetarian eating pattern can be a healthy option. The key is to consume a variety of foods to meet your calorie and nutrients needs.• Best Vegan Food: there are quick and delicious vegan meals you can cook for yourself. These recipes show you how to prepare toothy, healthy vegan, gluten-free and plant-based meals that help you develop a healthy pattern that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, fat-free or low-fat dairy, and various protein foods.