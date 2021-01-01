Isabel Marant Dellazia Puffy Bomber Jacket

A puffy, oversized silhouette lends directional cool to this colorblock bomber jacket. Stand collar with attached shearling Long sleeves with snap cuffs Concealed zip front with snap placket Elasticized drawcord hem Quilted lining Nylon Fur type: Faux Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Isabel Marant > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant. Color: Black. Size: 0.