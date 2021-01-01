Alice + Olivia Delora Contrast Mini Dress

Cut in a curve-hugging silhouette, this mini is accented with contrasting collar and cuffs for a piece that evokes the look of a tailored shirt. Point collar Short sleeves Back zip Viscose/nylon/elastane Lining: Nylon/elastane Trim: Silk/elastane/cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 33.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founder Stacey Bendet has been embracing bold color, eclectic prints and an overall passion for whimsy since launching Alice + Olivia in 2002. From party-ready dresses to statement tops and everything in between, she's created a playful and overtly feminine aesthetic that's uniquely her own. Contemporary Sportswear - Alice + Olivia > Alice + Olivia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alice + Olivia. Color: Black Off White. Size: 4.