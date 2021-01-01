The Lilly Pulitzer Delphie One-Piece is the bright and fun swimsuit your summer vacation is calling for. With flounces on the low neckline and along the straps, cinched fabric at the waistline, and a bright print, this will be the swim-style star of your summer. One-piece swimsuit with flounce neckline and straps. Moderate coverage. Flounce neckline and straps, adjustable straps, wrap detail, removable cups, slightly higher leg cut. Allover print. 87% nylon, 13% spandex. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 19 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.