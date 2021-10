Features of the Sea to Summit Delta Light Solo Set Lightweight, durable and easy-cAre BPA-free, food grade material that is microwaveable and dishwasher safe Comes with a lightweight nylon storage pouch Delta cutlery sets stow inside the deltalight bowls and the spoon's curve allows to scrape the bowl clean Generous volumes in our deltalight insul mug and bowls Graded measuring scale in our deltalight insul mugs Set nests inside our alpha and sigma pot 2.7 liter