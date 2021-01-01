Arc'teryx Delta MX 1/2 Zip Hoodie

Made from Polartec Power Dry fleece that wicks moisture, provides four-way stretch, and dries quickly, the Delta MX 1/2 Zip Hoodie is designed to keep you warm while active. Trim Fit: â¢ Motion-friendly fit with reduced fabric for minimal bulk. â¢ Sized for a baselayer or midlayer wear. Polartec Power Dry fabric: â¢ Microgrid fabrication increases surface area to effectively trap warmth. â¢ Breathable, moisture-wicking performance speeds passage of energy-sapping moisture vapor. â¢ Lightweight design with smooth, soft velour face. A fixed hood with elastic trim, half-way zip placket, and long sleeves with underarm gussets and thumbholes provide lasting comfort. A small zippered chest pocket can hold small essentials. Droptail hem. 100% polyester. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.