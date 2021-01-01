Norpro Deluxe Mandoline Slicer, Grater, Shredder, Julienne and Juicer w/ Safety Guard

Exactly what a busy cook needs in the kitchen: a simple, sturdy, compact tool that's quick and easy to use! Definitely a time-saver! Includes five stainless steel blades for fine and coarse grating or shredding, 3-7mm slicing, including wedge or waffle cuts and 6mm or 9mm French fry/julienne cuts. Also a safety food holder guard that doubles as a citrus juicer. Slice, grate, shred and juice with professional finesse in a matter of minutes. Create uniform and even slices to give dishes a nice presentation for get-togethers, holidays, potlucks or a family dinner. Blades with different sizes and shapes allow for serveral types of slicing, dicing and grating. Grate carrots, julienne potatoes, shred cabbage and slice apples all with one tool! Legs fold for easy storage; concave notches on bottom helps mandoline rest securely on most containers. *Instruction Book Included!, Weight: 1.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: Norpro