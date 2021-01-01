Pure Enrichment Deluxe Mini Dehumidifier, One Size , White

Eliminate damp air in your home or office with Pure Enrichment's Deluxe Mini Dehumidifier. The unit's sleek, portable design is the perfect size to keep your bathrooms, closets, and other small rooms free from excess moisture year-round. Use regularly to maintain comfortable humidity levels and to keep your home free from irritating allergens like dust mites, mold and mildew.Advanced Humidity Control: Extracts moisture from the air to reduce your home's humidity levels and reduce the risk of attracting mold, mildew and other moisture-loving allergensWhisper-Quiet Operation: Operates so quietly in the background that it's perfect for peaceful settings like a nursery or officeAuto Safety Shut-Off: Turns off the dehumidifier when the water tank is full or at risk of overheatingTransparent Water Tank: Makes it easy to keep track of the water level and to empty the tank when it is fullWhat You Get: Dehumidifier, AC power adapter, user manual, industry-leading 5 Year Warranty, caring customer support 7 days a week, and the peace of mind that comes from a trusted brand with millions of customers worldwide.Wattage: 50/60Hz, 24W (+/- 10%)Measurements: 6.2â L x 5.4â W x 9.3â HWeight: 2.53Filter Type: HepaVoice Activation: NoVoltage (volts): 120vCountry of Origin: Imported