Constructed with puff sleeves, this midi dress is elevated with a faux leather design. Roundneck Short puff sleeves Five-button placket Tiered seamed skirt Polyurethane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Midi silhouette About 52.13" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Staud > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. STAUD. Color: Whiskey. Size: Medium.