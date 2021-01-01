Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case with a blossom leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Pale pink rose dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm, case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 1 atm. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Olivia Burton Demi Rose Quartz Blossom And Gold Ladies Watch OB16SP20.