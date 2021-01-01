Demisexual LGBT Sunflower Gay Pride Rainbow LGBTQ Tote Bag

Sunflower Demisexual LGBT design that expresses love for gay pride, equality, and LGBTQ social movements. Perfect for national pride march, queer event, or rally. Amazing Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Makes a great Present for Cats lovers that support lesbian, LGBT communities. Get ready for pride awareness that supports gay rights! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.