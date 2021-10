Demolition Derby Sorry I Can't It's Demolition Derby Season T-Shirt If you are a demo derby driver and you love ramming vehicles and drinking beer this will be a great outfit for you to wear.Race Car Fans who like demolition car will like this fantastic cars destruction outfit. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.