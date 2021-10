*An update to The North Face's iconic Denali glove now with improved fit and touchscreen-compatible fingers and palm *High-loft 300-weight fleece material *Synthetic suede UR® Powered conductive palm and finger overlay with silicone gripper texture *Taslan® abrasion-resistant nylon over top of knuckles and fingers for durability *5 Dimensional Fit™ ensures consistent sizing *Radiametric Articulation™ pre-curved design keeps hands in their natural relaxed position