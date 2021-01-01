WeWoreWhat Denim Corset in Cream. - size XS (also in L, M, S) WeWoreWhat Denim Corset in Cream. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 98% cotton 2% spandex. Made in Bangladesh. Machine wash. Two-way front zipper closure. Front flap pocket detail. Asymmetric hem. WWWR-WS23. WWDT12-1. Danielle Bernstein is the founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog @weworewhat. A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago - leading the influencer industry into what it is today. In 2016, Danielle launched her line of overalls and jumpsuits, and later her successful swim line. She is now bringing both of her brands under one roof with the launch of shop WeWoreWhat. Her brand is consistently expanding with new categories like denim & activewear.