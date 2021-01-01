Keep on trucking with the highly customization classic Roper Denim Jacket Button Front. Denim jean jacket in a medium wash with hand sanding that lends a perfectly lived-in finish. Foldover collar. Durable, shank button hardware at the button front and chest pockets. Vertical hand pockets. Single-button cuffs. Straight back yoke. Straight hem with adjustable button tabs. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.