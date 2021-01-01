Denim Navy Medium-Cosmetic

Meet the Vera Bradley Iconic Medium Cosmetic in the color Denim Navy. This little cosmetic bag holds all of the basics plus some, and with a lining of vinyl to guard against leaks, it keeps everything organized. It has an embroidered "Stitched Flowers" motif on the front and the sides of the bag. Perfect for your daily tote, or a weekend trip. PVC lined over coordinating poly satin "stitched hearts" print. Zip closure. It also has an engraved signature detail on the back and an embroidered heart on the zipper pull. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to find other bags and accessories in the Denim Navy color. Dimensions 8" wide x 6" high x 3" deep.