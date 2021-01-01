B & C Denim Mens Forward Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Denim/ Heather Grey) - 2XL - Also in: S, L, M, XL

Ultimate look short sleeved polo in pique featuring a denim collar for a perfect DNM RAM look. - Denim collar. - 1x1 rib knitted cuffs. - 2-button Denim placket. - Light contrast topstitch at sleeves, armhole and shoulder. - Metallic buttons in antique brass. - Sidevent with denim tape and contrast topstitch. - Necktape. - Fabric: Body- Pique 100% Pre-shrunk ringspun combed cotton, Collar- Denim twill, 100% Cotton. - Heather Grey color: 90% Pre-shrunk ringspun combed cotton, 10% Viscose. - Weight: Body: 180gsm, Collar: Denim (6.5oz). - Chest (to fit) S - 32/36", M - 36/38", L - 38/40", XL - 41/42", XXL - 43/44". - Gender: Men