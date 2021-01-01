DENIZEN from Levi's Men's Traveler Wallet - Tan

Keep your currency and travel essentials safely accessible with this Traveler Wallet from DENIZEN from Levi's. Styled with a fold closure design, this sturdy wallet features a single bill compartment, two slip pockets, double-sided flip out ID window and many credit card slots for neat, optimal organization. The staple color allows for effortless pairing with many outfits, and comes with an embossed logo branding on one side for a boost of detail. Color: tan. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.