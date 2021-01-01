Denpetec Cat Ear Bluetooth, RGB Wireless Bluetooth 3.5 Cat Ear Headphones, Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset with LED Light, Foldable Over Ear.

The adjustable headband with soft cushion and pressure-relieving ear pads to ensure long-wearing comfortable without stress, suitable for people with different ages. This applies to long-haul flights or during sleep. Plus flexible headbands make it fit easier and permit refitting. 3.5 Audio cable, USB interface for mobile phone. Computers, game controllers. Headphones feature a on-ear foldable design, save more space when on storage. The adjustable headband with soft cushion and pressure-relieving ear pads to ensure long-wearing comfortable without stress, suitable for people with different ages. Wired headphones features with a lovely cat ear design and fancy RGB lights. The headphone designed with unique color, perfect for kids and adults wearing. The kids headphones are designated in the shape of cat ears with the LED lights, the design is original and cute, the color is attractive. Our kids bluetooth headphones make your kids the shining star, always attract the attention of othe