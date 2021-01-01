Adventure Medical Kits Dental Medic Travel First Aid Kit for Teeth

Nothing brings a person to their knees like a dental emergency; whether it is an infection, a lost filling or a fractured tooth. The Adventure Medical Kits' Dental Medic First Aid Kit contains the essential medical supplies for treating dental pain and injury when a dentist isn't available. The Dental Medic contains basic supplies like floss, cotton, and oral aesthetic to more advanced components such as temporary cavity filling mixture and dental wax. This emergency dental kit is a must-have for any trip where access to a dentist may be hours or days away. Each kit in the Medic series features proprietary DryFlex bags for the ultimate in ultralight, waterproof storage.