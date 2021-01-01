Dentist Dental Teeth In October Wear Wear Pink Ribbon Leaf Premium T-Shirt

Dental Teeth October Breast Cancer Awareness Month T-Shirt features a truck with pink ribbon, heart, butterflies, pumpkin and autumn leaves around. Breast cancer awareness shirt for women, men, grandma, daughter,wife or anyone who is fighting breast cancer In October We Wear Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Tee Gifts, pink ribbon t-shirt. Warrior fighter, fight for the cure, show love and support acceptance, support to fight this disease, raise awareness about raise awareness about Breast Cancer This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.