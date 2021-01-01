Alice + Olivia Denver Sequin Embroidered Sweater

Street-style pullover with an encouraging embroidered graphic. Crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed trim Wool/cotton/acrylic/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 21" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founder Stacey Bendet has been embracing bold color, eclectic prints and an overall passion for whimsy since launching Alice + Olivia in 2002. From party-ready dresses to statement tops and everything in between, she's created a playful and overtly feminine aesthetic that's uniquely her own. Contemporary Sportswear - Alice + Olivia > Alice + Olivia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alice + Olivia. Color: Medium Grey Multi. Size: Medium.