From dependant shade advice, words, quotes

Dependant Shade Strong and Funny Parent Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you love Dependant Shade then this Dependant Shade Strong and Funny Parent is a perfect design for you and every Strong and Funny Parent Cool Product if You are a proud Strong and Funny Parent and love to Teaching Kids with a Advice, Words, Quotes in a Outdoors or in school 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com