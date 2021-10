Fun liver ka design for all fans of this great snack. Whether in the workshop or during a break on the construction site, such a good liver cash wake is always possible. Tastes delicious and full. This funny saying also makes a great gift Everywhere in the world you love this great dish. You're loose on it, because you just want your liver cash Perfect design also for the beer garden. Liver cash are the best Semmel Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem