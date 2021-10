The do not want Ouzo. A fun design for your Greece holiday. You want to stand out by the hotel pool or on your trips in Greece. With this shirt you will certainly succeed. Ouzo Greece gift in Greek drinking Fun party design for anyone who likes to drink Ouzo. Gift idea for drinking alcohol and schnapps and celebrating in Crete. Great for Greeks who loves funny sayings in Athens Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem