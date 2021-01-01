Derby County FC typography t-shirt T-Shirt

Famous players include Steve Bloomers, Alan Durban, Archie Gemmill, Kevin Hector, Dave Mackay, Roy McFarland, Peter Shilton and Colin Todd. Under managers Brian Clough and Peter Taylor the club won the league in 1972 and 1975. The club's home colours have been black and white since the 1890s. The team gets its nickname, The Rams, to show tribute to its links with the First Regiment of Derby Militia, which took a ram as its mascot. England legend Wayne Rooney is club captain. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem