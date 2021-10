DERMA E Scalp Relief Shampoo, doctor-developed and clinically tested, works gently cleanse and de-flake the hair and scalp. With a proprietary herbal blend of Neem, Burdock and Bearberry Extracts plus nourishing vitamins and botanicals, this clean, effective shampoo calms a dandruff-prone, itchy, irritated scalp and refreshes the hair, from root to tip. Safe for color-treated hair. Use with DERMA E Scalp Relief Conditioner for a complete soothing scalp care regimen.