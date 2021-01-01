VICHY Dermablend Corrective Fluid Foundation - 45 Gold

Achieve natural, flawless perfection with Vichy Dermablend Fluid Corrective Foundation, a long-lasting, high coverage liquid foundation with 'barely there' finish, developed to help camouflage minor to moderate skin concerns including acne, rosacea and scarring. With a lightweight fluid texture, the liquid effortlessly melts into the skin, blurring away imperfections to conceal uneven skin tone, dark circles and redness. Effortlessly blendable, the makeup delivers buildable full coverage without looking 'cakey' or feeling like a mask. Up to 16 hours flawless, natural-looking wear Ideal for both men and women and fortified with SPF35. Hypoallergenic. Non-comedogenic. Paraben free and enriched with Vichy Thermal Spa Water.