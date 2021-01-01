Elemis Dermstore Exclusive Elemis Peptide 24/7 Duo (2 piece - $114 Value)

Lock in intense moisture overnight while targeting the look of tired, overworked eyes with this Dermstore exclusive duo. This powerhouse duo includes a deeply hydrating face mask and eye cream that work overnight to reveal a radiant and well-rested complexion.Dermstore Exclusive Elemis Peptide 24/7 Duo includes:Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream (15 ml.): A brightening eye cream that hydrates and revives the look of the eye area.Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial (1.6 oz.): A facial mask that replenishes moisture and fights the signs of aging while you sleep.Key Ingredients:Seed Oil From Night Scented Stock Flower: helps to smooth and improve the feeling of skin firmness. This delicate flower, grown in East Anglia, produces a seed oil naturally rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids.Peptide4: helps to balance and support the skin's barrier functionKey Benefits:Revives the delicate eye areaRefreshes and plumps the skin during sleepSoothes and brightens