Loeffler Randall Deryn Slides in Tan. - size 7 (also in 5, 6, 6.5, 8, 9) Loeffler Randall Deryn Slides in Tan. - size 7 (also in 5, 6, 6.5, 8, 9) Stretch mesh upper with rubber sole. Made in China. Leather wrapped outsole. Platform measures approx 1 H. LOEF-WZ353. DERYN-STME. At Loeffler Randall they have set out to create the perfect lifestyle assortment for the chic, modern girl - from the ultimate ballerina flat to the perfect pump, and then some. They have created a collection that possess an understated elegance and are well cut and undeniably feminine. Success at last.