The Hedgren Descent Vertical Shoulder Bag 9 is a part of the Red Tag Collection, making your work life easier with stylish functionality. Durable, water-repellent, man-made material. Zip closure. Two zip pockets on the outside. Adjustable shoulder strap. Interior mesh zip pocket. Branding on front. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 1 2 in Depth: 3 1 4 in Height: 10 1 2 in Strap Length: 56 in Strap Drop: 25 3 4 in Weight: 13.8 oz