About See Real FlowersDesigner Elena Chien's jewelry line, See Real Flowers, is a study of simplicity, beauty, and playfulness. Each eclectic piece is reflective of the inspiration Chien draws from nature and is crafted using thoughtful, handmade production methods. Her special stock of textiles and beads like Tulsi wood, California sage, and small ocean pebbles fill many of the talismanic pieces and are meant to bring calm, clarity, or protection to the wearer.