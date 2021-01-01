Desiderata V2 Nude - M13 / 46 - Also in: M14 / 47, M9 / W11.5 / 42, M12 / 45, M11 / 44, M8 / W10.5 / 41, M5 / W7.5 / 38, M6 / W8.5 / 39, M10 / W12.5 / 43, M7 / W9.5 / 40

Runs a size big. size down! - Shoes come with 1 extra accessory (pictured above) - Handcrafted in Portugal at a best-in-class factory, a leader in responsible and sustainable practices - Made from full-grain leather (NAPA / NUBUCK) sourced from top-rated local tanneries - Lined with breathable soft leather - Premium natural cork footbed with antimicrobial properties and extra cushioning - Made with Breathable mesh - No virgin plastics ever - Custom outsole made with natural Eva - 100% Sustainable Recyclable box