Design Art Swirling Dune Sandstones Circle Metal Wall Art, One Size , Brown

ï»¿Bring Contemporary Abstraction To Your Home With This Brown Landscape Circle Metal Wall Art. Available In Several Size, This Swirling Dune Sandstones Metal Artwork Makes It The Focal Point Of Any Room Or Office. Features:- White Gloss Coating Ensures Colors Are Extra Vibrant With Light Reflection- Unique Metal Wall Decor With Aluminum Grade Sheet Metal - 1-Inch Mounting Frame Gives The Illusion Of Artwork Floating On The Wall- Mounting Brackets And Instructions Are Included- High Quality Digital Images Are Created Directly Into A Glossy Aluminum Panel, Producing A Stunning And Captivating Print In The Glossy Finish Of The Metal- Water, Fire, And Scratch Resistant Hd Aluminum Panels- Looks Better Than Any Photo Paper And Guaranteed To Last At Least 20 Years- Easy To Clean With A Microfiber Cloth- Colors Are Far Superior To Regular Canvas Art- Easy To Hang- See Options Drop Down For Available SizesFeatures: Uv-Coated FinishMeasurements: 38 Width/Inches, 38 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 9 LbBase Material: 80% Aluminum, 20% MetalCountry of Origin: Imported