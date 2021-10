Bzees Desire Slides - Morel Stretch. Get all the comfort you want in the Desire Sandals from Bzees. Stretch fabric upper in a slip-on style with a round toe. Bzees Cloud Technology, Designed so you feel weightless, energized, and free. Smooth lining, cushioning insole. Free Foam footbeds. Air-infused on-slip outsole, 1.75 inch heel. Machine washable.