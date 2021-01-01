Schutz Desta (Transparent

Perfect for after dark, the Schutz Desta features a feminine ankle tie and stiletto heel. Stunning ankle tie feature. Invisible vamp for support and comfort. Padded footbed. Stiletto heel. Textured sole for sure footing. Leather and synthetic upper. Leather lining and insole. Leather outsole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.