Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel showing tachymeter markings bezel. Silver dial with black luminous hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 43 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Destination Zurich Series. Casual watch style. Swatch Destination Zurich Chronograph Quartz Silver Dial Mens Watch YVS433G.