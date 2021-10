The Perfect Birthday Gift for Men and Women who love their Motor Bike more then anything. If you are an Mechanic, Engineer or just love the felling of the open curvy Road Highway this Rider Graphic design is for you. If you are Born in the 1989 and you want to go on an adventure Ride with your motorbiker Club then this is the Perfect accessory for your Anniversary Party with your Family and Friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem