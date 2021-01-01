Lafayette 148 New York Detachable Hood Ansel Jacket

A lightweight jacket with a detachable hood with a drawstring, topstitch details. and a back yoke pleat. Detachable hood with drawstring Stand collar Long sleeves Concealed zip front with snap buttons Side welt pockets Polyester Lining: Viscose/polyester Hand wash Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 32.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Driftwood. Size: Medium.