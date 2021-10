Leather lining - Rubber soles incorporating 20% recycled rubber - Rubber cup sole measures 1 2/5" - Sole has been stitched and glued for durability - Reinforced padded heel - Removable cushioned footbed to deliver comfort for everyday use - Completely cemented to ensure the original shape is kept - Flat cotton laces - Logo stamp in gold-tone - Recycled polyester branded dustbag included - FSC Certified Packaging